Special aspects of personal claims resolving in Ukraine

As is well known, insurance claims resolving according to civil liability insurance policy should take place under the legislation of the country where the accident occurred. In this particular case it's the Ukrainian legislation. Ukrainian law on automobile liability insurance provides for limits on payments for both property and personal claims.

Now the limits are: 100 000 UAH for property claims and 200 000 UAH for personal claims. Pursuant to Article 9.5 of Compulsory MTPL insurance law the limits of liability of the insurer may be changed by the authorized organization, which in Ukraine is the National Commission for financial market regulation. Last time the limits have been changed by the order of the Commission No. 3470 dated 21.01.2016. The above mentioned limits of liability are provided for one of the applicant, so if there are more applicants the payment is made to each of them within these limits.

The limits of liability mean that the injured party may try to get larger compensations from the at-fault driver through court action, as in this case the amount of compensation will be determined not on the basis of the Compulsory MTPL insurance law but on the basis of the Civil Code. This is due to the fact that the price of liability insurance motor policy in Ukraine is an average 50 EUR per year, and therefore the insurance payments made by the Ukrainian insurers under the Compulsory MTPL insurance law often do not correspond to the enforced damages amounts. But for foreign insurers it results in a situation where on resolving the insured event through the Ukrainian Green Card Bureau (MTIBU) the victims seek recovery of an open amount in court. The defendant in a law suit in such cases is, as a rule, the owner of the vehicle or the driver who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Therefore we recommend that insurance companies from those countries where the maximum amounts exceed Ukrainian ones proceed from the Ukrainian judicial practice. This is due to the fact that the perpetrator of the accident whom the Ukrainian court will oblige to pay a larger sum can then collect this amount from its insurance company.

What constitutes compensation for a personal claim?

Compensation for injuries .

When the victim is injured, it is primarily the cost of treatment. One should be conscious of the fact that there is no compulsory health insurance in Ukraine so far. Therefore, despite the constitutionally guaranteed free health care in Ukraine, almost everybody has to pay for treatment out of their own pocket. Because of this a big problem arises to document the cost of treatment. If it is possible to confirm the value of the purchased medicines, dressings, orthopedic devices with checks, the services of doctors and other medical staff are paid for with the so-called "black cache" and thus it is almost impossible to prove, for example, that you have paid the doctor $1000 for the operation.

In addition, the victim is also supposed to be paid the cost of compensation for nursing care, prosthetics, supplementary feeding, rehabilitation measures (sanatorium treatment in particular). Of course, all of these costs (and their necessity) should also be documented.

The victim has also the right for wage loss indemnity. This amount is usually determined on the basis of the so-called percentage of disability. In Ukraine there are three disability groups: the ( I ) - group presupposes full disability and inability to independently take care of oneself; the ( II ) - group is full disability of the injured, but an ability to take care of himself or herself; the ( III ) - group means partial disability and therefore an existing opportunity for the victim to take care of himself or herself. The disability groups are confirmed by certificates of medical-social expert commissions (MSEC). It should also be borne in mind that even a partial loss of ability to work often entails retraining and changing profession. Therefore in this case the cost of these activities can be added to the amount of compensation.

In Ukraine the amount of compensation for pain and suffering is called the non-pecuniary damage. As a rule it is determined on the basis of judicial practice. We have summarized the practice of appeal courts of different regions of Ukraine to recover compensation for non-pecuniary damage of injuries from road accidents in tables 1 and 2. It should be taken into account that average bodily injuries, according to Ukrainian legislation, are injuries that require more than 21 days treatment. Such damages usually include all fractures (except for open fractures, which are categorized as severe). Severe injuries are those that pose hazard to life in the moment of infliction of injury. These include penetrating wounds in the vital organs, open fractures, fractures of the skull base, etc. Average and severe injuries at road accidents are the basis to undertake the legal proceedings. The severity of the injury is determined by forensic experts in the investigation of the criminal case.

Table 1. Non-pecuniary damage dimensions enforced by Ukrainian courts in average injuries. Compilations of Court Decisions.

Decision number Regіon Date of decision Case number Bodily injuries, death Moral reparation (UAH) 1 Dnіprovska region 05 07 16 216/2286/15-к Average injuries 10 000 2 Kharkiv region 07 06 16 640/19397/15-к Average injuries 20 000 3 Dnіprovska region 17 03 16 184/2438/15-к Average injuries 5 000 4 Donetsk region 01 03 16 236/575/15-к Average injuries 15 000 5 Kyiv city 15 03 16 753/4044/15-к Average injuries 109 000 6 Dnіprovska region 21 06 16 182/6087/14-к Average injuries (several victims) 50 000 7 Kharkiv region 30 08 16 640/16609/15-к Average injuries 25 000 8 Kyiv city 17 10 16 752/2092/16-к Average injuries 50 000 9 Kyiv city 07 11 16 760/21362/15-к Average injuries 100 000

As can be seen from Table 1, the amount of non-pecuniary damage compensation for average bodily injuries in 2016 was in the range of 5000 -100 000 UAH.

Table 2. Non-pecuniary damage dimensions enforced by Ukrainian courts in severe injuries. Compilations of Court Decisions.

1 Kharkiv region 03 03 16 643/6560/14-к Severe injuries 80 000 2 Lviv region 25 05 16 439/1855/14-к Severe injuries 35 000 3 Dnіprovska region 21 06 16 182/6087/14-к Severe injuries (several victims) 100 000 4 Khmelnytsky region 21 07 16 671/201/16-к Severe injuries 100 000 5 Kherson region 08 08 16 667/4896/15-к Severe injuries 30 000 6 Dnіprovska region 11 08 16 173/140/16-к Severe injuries 30 000 7 Kyiv city 25 08 16 755/16550/13-к Severe injuries (child) 100 000 8 Donetsk region 03 10 16 243/1751/16-к Severe injuries 70 000

As can be seen from Table 2, the amount of non-pecuniary damage compensation for severe bodily injuries in 2016 was in the range of 30 000 -100 000 UAH.

Compensation for death.

In case of the victim's death, the cost of funeral services is paid to persons who have incurred these costs. It should be taken into consideration that the funeral rituals existing in Ukraine include funeral lunches which can be attended by quite a lot of people. Ukrainian courts consider issues of compensation for the cost of such a dinner differently, but in most cases these costs are included in the amount of compensation.

The question of compensation for the cost of the gravestone is also solved in different ways. Some courts limit the value to a certain margin, some charge the complete cost.

Individuals who were dependent on the deceased are entitled to that part of the income which they would get if their breadwinner did not die. But it is worth mentioning that this rule can be applied only to the disabled. Those who have come of age, are medically fit and have not reached retirement have no such right. Therefore the situation where a woman who was married to a rich husband does not receive a compensation for loss of livelihood due to her husband’s death is typical for Ukraine.

Non-pecuniary damage, according to the Civil Code of Ukraine, in the event of death of a person shall be compensated to the husband (wife), parents (adoptive parents), children and persons who lived with the deceased as a family. The amount of compensation in each specific case is determined individually, there is no a table or graph (formula) to calculate it. Judicial practice analysis shows that the amount of non-pecuniary damage compensation in 2016 was about 70 000 - 500 000 UAH. The maximum amount of compensation for a loss encountered in our practice was an amount equivalent to EUR 20 000 (2010).

Table 3. Non-pecuniary damage dimensions enforced by Ukrainian courts in case of death. Compilations of Court Decisions.

Decision number Regіon Date of decision Case number Bodily injuries, death Moral reparation (UAH) 1 Kharkiv region 02 02 16 643/5165/15-к Death 100 000 2 Kharkiv region 15 01 16 640/11934/15-к Death (child from 2003 year of birth) 500 000 3 Luhansk region 25 01 16 431/3290/13-к Death 175 000 4 Sumska region 02 02 16 591/3673/15-к Death 70 000 5 Kyiv region 22 03 16 369/2175/15-к Death (child) 290 000 6 Khmelnytsky region 12 05 16 686/21565/15-к Death 500 000 7 Donetsk region 25 05 16 242/4090/13-к Death 300 000 8 Poltava region 01 07 16 541/522/16-к Death 77 000 9 Chernivtsi region 13 07 16 723/1315/15-к Death (child) 150 000 10 Luhansk region 17 08 16 428/2461/14-к Death 180 000 11 Khmelnytsky region 26 08 16 686/4303/16-к Death 200 000 12 Volyn region 07 10 16 159/1396/16-к Death 148 000 13 Dnіprovska region 26 10 16 183/1390/15 Death 385 000

When resolving claims in Ukraine it should be taken into account that in case of opening the criminal procedure the police investigators have the right to arrest the vehicles involved in the accident. This is due to the need for relevant expert study, as well as providing for the claims of the injured party. These vehicles may stay at secure vehicle compounds for quite a long time (up to several years). So the owner of such vehicle is interested in the claim of the injured party to be resolved as quickly as possible. The quick resolving is achieved, in the first place, by communication with the victim (in case of injury) or relatives (in case of death of the victim). In such cases, the rule is: "the quicker the problem of compensation is solved, the cheaper the cost of its solution."